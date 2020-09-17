Pakistan keen to deepen and diversify ties with Germany

Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Convener of the Pakistan-Germany Friendship Group in the Senate emphasized the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation

ISLAMABAD" Saleem Mandviwalla, Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan emphasized the need to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany through enhancing parliamentary ties and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. He said this while talking to Bernhard Schlagheck, Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan here at Parliament House on Thursday.

The Deputy Chairman Senate observed that parliamentary parleys are highly significant in creating an atmosphere of understanding and therefore the parliamentary friendship groups from both sides need to play an active role.

He said that Pakistan desires to expand further the economic and trade relations with Germany. He also recalled his visits to Germany and said that both sides share a vision aimed at development.

Senator Mandviwalla underscored the need to bring the trade bodies and chambers of commerce more close to each other for benefit of the people of both sides as there exists a huge scope for investment in different sectors.

Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Convener of the Pakistan-Germany Friendship Group in the Senate emphasized the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation. He emphasized the need for increasing parliamentary linkages to bring people of the two sides more closely. He said that Germany is a friendly country and we desire to further enhance cooperation with Germany.

The Ambassador said that we have a decentralized system like Pakistan and there are many similarities between Pakistan and Germany. He said that Pakistan is a great country with hospitable people and lovely culture.

He also expressed his well wishes to the Deputy Chairman and agreed with his views for enhanced bilateral cooperation and interaction at parliamentary and other levels.