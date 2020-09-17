Saudi Arabia to further deepen trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

Saudi envoy said that Pakistan has great potential for tourism and it needed to improve its infrastructure to attract foreign tourists adding said that consistency in policies and conducive environment would further promote local and foreign investment as earlier, in his visit to Pakistan his Excellency Prince Muhammad Bin Salman had announced to become Ambassador of Pakistan and he was playing that role

FIAZ CH.

ISLAMABAD, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy here on Thursday said that his country wanted to further deepen and strengthen its trade ties with Pakistan as both countries have great potential to promote bilateral trade in many areas.

He said Pakistan possessed everything for growth and has great potential for business and economic growth that needed to be highlighted more effectively to attract foreign investors.

He said that Pakistan was a very important country for the whole Muslim Ummah as it was a nuclear power and Saudi Arabia would stand with it in every critical situation.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Muhammad Ahmed Asiri, Commercial Attaché of Saudi Embassy was also present at the occasion.

He said that wrong and negative perception about Pakistan in foreign world needed to be changed to unlock its real economic potential.

He said that from January 2021, the process of exchange of trade delegations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be restored that would further improve bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President ICCI said that Saudi Arabia’s investors should explore JVs and investment in CPEC that would also provide them easy access to Central Asian markets.

He said that the cordial relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia should be transformed into growing trade and economic relations as the current volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was not reflective of their actual potential.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were doing trade in limited items and they should focus on direct trade with diversification of trade items to further enhance trade volume.