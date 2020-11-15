Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan expresses condolences to Romania over loss of lives

| November 15, 2020
Ministry_of_Foreign_Affairs

ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 (DNA) – The government and people of Pakistan have expressed their deepest condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of Romania as well as to the families of the victims of fire at Covid-19 intensive care unit in Piatra Neamt, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a tweet on Sunday.

He further posted “We wish the injured quickest recovery”.

According to Romanian officials quoted by press, a fire spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID-19 patients in Piatra Neamt had killed at least 10 people and critically injured seven others.=DNA

