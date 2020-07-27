BRT Peshawar project to be inaugurated in 2021: KP minister

PESHAWAR : In yet another deadline, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said on Monday that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will be inaugurated in 2021.

The KP minister said construction work is going on and the mega project would be inaugurated in 2021.

Commenting on the cable car project in the Upper Dir district’s Kumrat valley, KP, the minister said that the project intends to be the world’s largest and highest one.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan has given the approval of feasibility report of the project. The project will boost tourism in the region.”

Apart from the main attraction of the cable car, facilities will include a car parking space, a restaurant, and other allied facilities.

According to details, the cable car will likely charge Rs500 per person and the parking area will have a capacity to accommodate around 500 vehicles at a time.

The cable car will move at a speed of 6km/sec, said the documents, elaborating that each car cubicle will have a capacity of 10 tourists per round.

The ambitious project’s plan mentioned that it will let around 30,000 tourists travel in the cable cars daily, with a single trip facilitating 250 tourists on a 38-minute long round.