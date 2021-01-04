Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Niger

| January 4, 2021
ISLAMABAD, JAN 4 – Pakistan condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye border villages in Niger’s Tillaberi region, in which so many precious lives were lost and a number of innocent people were injured.

 

Pakistan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the brotherly government and people of Niger and shares their anguish at these cowardly and mindless acts of terrorism. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

 

Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. We remain in strong support and solidarity with the government and people of Niger in this hour of grief and sorrow.

