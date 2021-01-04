CDA continues roads maintenance in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, JAN 4 (DNA) – The work of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on carpeting of all the main and link roads is underway. The department of road maintenance is working on repairing and carpeting of roads in sector I-11, I-14, I-8, I-9, I-10, G, and H series for last few months. 10% developmental work on box No. 4 of sector I-11 has been completed.

25% work on drainage system has been completed in I-11 whereas the tender for street No.32 of the said sector is in its approval phase. The work on development and restoration of infrastructure in sector I-14 is also underway.

95% work on drainage system of the said sector has been completed whereas 35% work on progress and development of the streets of the sector has also been completed. The tender for the carpeting of the main roads of the sector and the service road north is in its approval phase.

Similarly, 70% carpeting of the roads of I and H series has been completed. 75 streets of sector I-10 have been re-carpeted. Street No. 10 and 11 of sector I-8 have been re-carpeted. The work on carpeting of street No. 16 of sector I-9 has been completed.

The carpeting work on streets and 11 main roads of sector H-8 has also been completed. The tender for the carpeting of F and G series under SDP is in its final stage of approval.=DNA

