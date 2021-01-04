Yawar stresses for promotion of Hockey at villages level

DNA

ATTOCK, JAN 4 – Punjab Minister for Bait-ul-Maal and Social Welfare Syed Yawar

Abbas Bokhari has said that hockey was our national game and efforts

should be made for its promotion at cities, districts and villages

level.

He said this after distribution of trophies, shields and other prizes

among the winner and runner up teams of Quaid e Azam Inter District

Hockey Championship in Liaqat Shaheed Hockey Stadium Attock.

He said millions of rupees were spent on renovation of this stadium. A

fine quality Astro turph has been arranged for this stadium.

The minister said special credit goes to MPA Jahangir Khanzada who

launched the project of renovating of stadium. Yawar said this stadium

would surely help in promotion of the national game at district level.

The minister distributed trophies to the winner team of the tournament

Rawalpindi Hockey Club and to runner up team Attock Hockey club. The

Rawalpindi Hockey Club won the final match of the tournament by

scoring four goals while the Attock Hockey Club failed to score a

single goal. DNA

