Yawar stresses for promotion of Hockey at villages level

| January 4, 2021
00

DNA

ATTOCK, JAN 4 – Punjab Minister for Bait-ul-Maal and Social Welfare Syed Yawar
Abbas Bokhari has said that hockey was our national game and efforts
should be made for its promotion at cities, districts and villages
level.

He said this after distribution of trophies, shields and other prizes
among the winner and runner up teams of Quaid e Azam Inter District
Hockey Championship in Liaqat Shaheed Hockey Stadium Attock.

He said millions of rupees were spent on renovation of this stadium. A
fine quality Astro turph has been arranged for this stadium.

The minister said special credit goes to MPA Jahangir Khanzada who
launched the project of renovating of stadium. Yawar said this stadium
would surely help in promotion of the national game at district level.

The minister distributed trophies to the winner team of the tournament
Rawalpindi Hockey Club and to runner up team Attock Hockey club. The
Rawalpindi Hockey Club won the final match of the tournament by
scoring four goals while the Attock Hockey Club failed to score a
single goal. DNA
PAKISTAN, SPORTS


