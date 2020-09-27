Pakistan condemns Armenia attack on Azerbaijan

A.M. Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep concern on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region. The intensive shelling by Armenian forces over the weekend on civilian populations of Azerbaijani villages of Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli and Jabrayil region is reprehensible and most unfortunate. This could compromise peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation.

Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence. We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UNSecurity Council resolutions. DNA

==========