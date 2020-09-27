Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NUML, Pak-Turk school sealed after virus cases

| September 27, 2020
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 27 (DNA) – The District Administration Islamabad has sealed campuses of NUML University and Pak Turk schools as virus cases have been reported in these institutions.

According to notification issued by the District Magistrate Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday, both the educational institutions have been sealed and students barred from coming to these institutions.

Sources, say the decision has been taken a number of corona virus cased were reported from these institutions.

These institutions will remain closed until further orders.

