Pakistan, China to multiply agricultural cooperation under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 18: Pakistan and China have reiterated to multiply agricultural cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam agreed that there was a huge potential in the agriculture sector when they met here a day before.

It was a meaningful and productive meeting. Exchanged views on enhancing Agricultural Cooperation under CPEC,” the Chinese envoy Nong Rong tweeted after the meeting.

The second phase of CPEC would focus on industrial cooperation, agriculture, science and technology, tourism, and other areas.

Pakistani government is keen to promote agricultural cooperation under CPEC. The government believes that enhanced cooperation with China in corporate and joint farming would bring a green revolution in Pakistan.

Minister Syed Fakhar Imam said agriculture is the major avenue where Pakistan and China may cooperate to expand and multiply their economic relations.

Imam said China has established its agricultural universities on modern lines with international research standards that were producing significant number of experts and scientists every year.

He pointed out that cooperating with China will be appreciated for capacity building of Pakistani scientists and students in various fields of agriculture.