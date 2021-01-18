Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM summons important session to review performance of ministries

| January 18, 2021
IMRAN KHAN

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session to review the performance of ministries, citing sources.

The session will be attended by ministers, assistants, advisers and the spokespersons in Centre and provinces, said sources, adding that the premier will be briefed over the current economic indicators of the country besides discussing the political and financial situation.

During the meeting, the performance of different ministries will be reviewed; as well as deliberating upon the development projects for 2021 by the ministries. The participants of the session will also decide a strategy to highlight the achievements of the ministries, sources added.

Moreover, the Sindh governor is also likely to meet PM Imran Khan in Islamabad today in order to exchange views on matters related to Karachi Transformation Plan, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and Senate elections.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will also discuss SIDCL projects during his meeting with the premier today. He will apprise the premier regarding the meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders. They will also hold consultations over the upcoming by-polls and other important matters, sources added.

