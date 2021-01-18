PM summons important session to review performance of ministries
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session to review the performance of ministries, citing sources.
The session will be attended by ministers, assistants, advisers and the spokespersons in Centre and provinces, said sources, adding that the premier will be briefed over the current economic indicators of the country besides discussing the political and financial situation.
Moreover, the Sindh governor is also likely to meet PM Imran Khan in Islamabad today in order to exchange views on matters related to Karachi Transformation Plan, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and Senate elections.
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will also discuss SIDCL projects during his meeting with the premier today. He will apprise the premier regarding the meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders. They will also hold consultations over the upcoming by-polls and other important matters, sources added.
Related News
Govt releases judgements against Pakistan in Broadsheet case
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday sharedRead More
AIOU announces to continue its ongoing scholarships schemes
ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 (DNA) – Allama Iqbal Open University has announced to continue its scholarshipsRead More
Comments are Closed