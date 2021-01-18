Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on a Village in Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 – Pakistan strongly condemned Houthi militants’ terrorist attack by launching of a military projectile on one of the border villages in Jazan area in Saudi Arabia, resulting in injuries to three civilians. These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for the immediate cessation of such attacks.
Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.
