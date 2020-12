Pakistan, China committed to take CPEC to new heights: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (DNA): Minister for Planning Development and Special

Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said Pakistan and China would work

together to take the mega China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

project to new heights.

“The great nations of Pakistan and China will work together to

strengthen CPEC to take it to a higher level for mutual prosperity of

both nations”, he said in a tweet. He informed that he would personally

hold four meetings in next fortnight to address all outstanding issues

of CPEC projects.

Earlier, the Embassy of China in Pakistan said through its official

twitter account that the Chinese companies were committed to the new

phase of CPEC cooperation under guidance of two governments.

It also appreciated Asad Umar and Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Bajwa for

meeting with representatives from CPEC projects to discuss ways forward.

The minister held a meeting on Thursday with all the companies working

on coal to gas and coal to liquid projects.

During the meeting, Asad Umar said induction of this new technology will

unlock vast local energy reserves and go a long way in enhancing energy

security of Pakistan and for this purpose a policy framework was being

developed.

