Pakistan, China committed to take CPEC to new heights: Asad
ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (DNA): Minister for Planning Development and Special
Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said Pakistan and China would work
together to take the mega China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
project to new heights.
“The great nations of Pakistan and China will work together to
strengthen CPEC to take it to a higher level for mutual prosperity of
both nations”, he said in a tweet. He informed that he would personally
hold four meetings in next fortnight to address all outstanding issues
of CPEC projects.
Earlier, the Embassy of China in Pakistan said through its official
twitter account that the Chinese companies were committed to the new
phase of CPEC cooperation under guidance of two governments.
It also appreciated Asad Umar and Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Bajwa for
meeting with representatives from CPEC projects to discuss ways forward.
The minister held a meeting on Thursday with all the companies working
on coal to gas and coal to liquid projects.
During the meeting, Asad Umar said induction of this new technology will
unlock vast local energy reserves and go a long way in enhancing energy
security of Pakistan and for this purpose a policy framework was being
developed.
