ADB’s report on recovery of Pakistan’s economy highly encouraging: Khusro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (DNA): Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum

Khusro Bakhtyar welcomed the ADB’s Asian Development Outlook Supplement

(December, 2020) which highlights improvement in mobility and economic

activities in Asia & the Pacific Region despite the persistent challenge

of COVID-19.

In its ADO Supplement, ADB has also revised growth projections for South

Asia from -6.8% to -6.1% for the year 2020. While commending Pakistan’s

performance, ADB has stated that Pakistan’s economy is recovering,

particularly in the manufacturing and construction sectors, supported by

the government emergency relief measures.

The Minister for Economic Affairs highlighted that Pakistan’s economic

performance is remarkable in the context of second wave of COVID-19 and

persistent growth contraction worldwide. With the pre-COVID improvements

in macroeconomic fundamentals and strong policy response during the

pandemic helped us save lives and livelihood of the people. The economy

is poised to pick up from where it was before the COVID-19 outbreak,” he

added.

As a result of government’s strong support for industrial sector,

especially construction & textile, Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) has

expanded by 4.8 percent (y/y) in the first quarter of FY2020-21 against

a contraction of 5.5% in the same quarter last year.

This revival of industrial growth has also created huge employment

opportunities and surpassed the pre-corona level. Foreign Direct

Investment has also witnessed 150% YoY increase in October 2020 from

$126 million in October, 2019 to $317 million in October, 2020. During

the first five-months of FY21, workers’ remittances have reached an

unprecedented level of US$ 11.77 billion, 26.9% higher than the same

period last year.

This increase in external inflows reflects the confidence of

international investors, business community and overseas Pakistanis on

the successful policies of the present government.

The Minister for Economic Affairs also appreciated the ADB for launching

a $9 billion vaccine initiative under Asia Pacific Vaccine Access

Facility (APVAX). Under this initiative, the member countries can access

rapid financing facility from ADB for procurement and delivery of

COVID-19 vaccine.

APVAX will play a critical role in helping our developing members to

overcome the corona pandemic and bring them back on a path of economic

growth and sustainable development. Pakistan may access this emergency

financing facility for vaccine procurement to the extent needed.

