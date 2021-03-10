Pakistan, Belarus joint investment opportunities discussed

MINSK, MAR 10 (DNA) – Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission Abdullah Amin visited “Great Stone” Industrial Park in Minsk.

Head of Administration of the Industrial Park Aliaksandr Yarashenka received the Ambassador and provided a compressive tour of the facility and briefed the delegation on the origin, scope, ongoing projects and future prospects of the project. The project is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Mr. Yarashenka was the former Belarusian Deputy Minister of Economy.

The park offers all the benefits of a free economic zone coupled with unique tax and legislative advantages. Great Stone’s convenient location, simplified business processes and advanced, ready to use infrastructure has attracted around 70 investors from 14 countries since its establishment, five years ago.

Mr. Yarashenka also welcomed the potential Pakistani investors to benefit from the ideal investment opportunities.

Appreciating the progress made in the industrial park, the Ambassador briefed the management on China Pakistan Economic Corridor where 9 SEZs are planned with four of them at advanced stages of development. The two sides agreed to remain in touch and work closer for mutual benefit of the two countries.=DNA

