Cooperation between Engineering universities of Pak, Azerbaijan discussed
BAKU, MAR 10 (DNA) – Ambassador Bilal Hayee visited the campus of the prestigious Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with the Rector Elmar Gasimov, on Wednesday.
The two sides exchanged views to enhance cooperation between the Engineering universities of Pakistan and Azerbaijan including exchange of students, researchers, and sharing of technical expertise.
During the tour of the Campus, Ambassador was briefed on the working of different laboratories and training facilities available to the students at the state of art BHOS.=DNA
