RCCI organizes digital transformation conference vision 2025

RAWALPINDI, MAR 10 (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized Digital Transformation Conference vision 2025 aimed to highlight the key challenges faced by the industry to transform traditional solutions to digital platforms. The conference also provided an opportunity to discuss industrial automation trends worldwide, automation requirements for existing industry, Digitalization and export competitiveness and digitalization requirements for small and cottage industry of the country and impact on employment opportunities.

President RCCI Nasir Mirza, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Former Presidents, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, executive committee members and a large number of members attended the conference.

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry who joined the conference via video link, said that the Government is working on a comprehensive policy to address two major challenges to bring digitization or digital revolution in the country. The IT ministry has been given strong direction to bring stable Internet connection and spread the internet across the country. 5G technology will bring a revolution and several sectors including the medical sector. The second challenge is payment gateways where our IT exports are facing a big challenge to grow as we have been placed on FATF grey list.

The minister appreciated RCCI for organizing the conference and assured full support and assistance in this regard. He suggested RCCI to close collaboration with universities as strong industry academia linkages can improve the national economy as we saw many examples around the world.

The minister highlighted Governments recent initiatives for digital transformation and added that now stents, ventilators are being produced in the country. The Government has introduced the most lucrative electric vehicles auto policy.

Member IT Junaid imam highlighted ministry key steps towards knowledge economy. Through the universal support fund more than 20 billion rupee has been spent to spread broadband penetration and Internet outreach across Pakistan. Later speakers at panel discussion highlighted the core issues faced by the industry towards digital transformation mainly, skill workers, information, data analysis and Government support.

President RCCI Nasir Mirza in his welcome address said that with the use of digitization and automation, companies will be able to deliver their orders on time and at the same time be able to maintain quantity and quality standards with compliance with international standards. Further help to increase exports of the country and reduce dependence on the import of goods and services. Digital technologies are a vital tool for social development and economic magnification and growth to compete the world.

Group leader Sohail Altaf in his address said that there is a need to fill the communication gap between the ministry and the business community.

Chairman Conference, Abdul Basit Malik in his address said that the major aim of this conference was to discuss issues of the business community with relevant ministers and government authorities.

The panelists includes, Usman Shaukat (CEO Bio Labs) as moderator, Abdullah Khan DAO Proptech, Zarar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer PTCL, Dr. Rizwan Uppal CEO IDC, Muqeem ul Islam Director General NAVTTC, Ms Sadia Masood, Director Technology TUSDEC, Engr. Zaheer Shah MD HMC Taxila.=DNA

