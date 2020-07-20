Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan ASCD Professional Development Program

July 20, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, – A Teacher’s Training Session organized by Pakistan ASCD was held at the thinking school from 3rd to 7th July, 2020.The mode of the meeting was an online session.

This session was lead by Dr. David and TemaraMusiowsky,

Thinking School Philosophy Session was conducted by Dr. David in which he focused on The Thinking Maps and Instructional Strategies, while Whole Child Introduction session was conducted by Tamera Musiowsky in which she shed light upon Whole Child Tenets and Whole Child Indicators.

All the teachers at The Thinking School attended the session and actively participated in the program, as per the rules and regulations of The Thinking School, only certified teachers were allowed to enter the classroom.

At the end of the session certificates were distributed among the participants

