Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan Air Force delegation visits Azerbaijan

| January 11, 2021
DNA 11-15

BAKU, JAN 11 /DNA/ – A delegation led by Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is on a working visit to our country.

DNA 11-17
The Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of our citizens who died for the independence and territorial integrity of our country, and paid tribute to their memory.

 

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

000

Pakistan Suspends Power Plant Staff After Nationwide Blackout

ISLAMABAD – Seven staff at one of Pakistan’s biggest power plants have been suspended afterRead More

Z1

Budget allocated for repairing of machinery should be spent wisely: Chairman CDA

DNA ISLAMABAD: Budget allocated for the repairing of machinery and vehicles should be spent wisely,Read More

  • Pakistan Air Force delegation visits Azerbaijan

  • Three Free Apps You Can Use to Replace WhatsApp

  • PM IK launches first instant digital payment system ‘Raast’

  • SC hears appeals against convictions in Shahzeb murder case

  • Dr. Aafia refuses to meet Pakistan’s consul general in US prison

  • Chief of Army Staff calls on PM Imran Khan

  • NY Times picks Lahore as one of the ‘top places to visit in 2021’

  • Turkish Foreign Minister to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

    • Comments are Closed