Pakistan Air Force delegation visits Azerbaijan
BAKU, JAN 11 /DNA/ – A delegation led by Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is on a working visit to our country.
The Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of our citizens who died for the independence and territorial integrity of our country, and paid tribute to their memory.
