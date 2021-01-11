Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Budget allocated for repairing of machinery should be spent wisely: Chairman CDA

| January 11, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Budget allocated for the repairing of machinery and vehicles should be spent wisely, said the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Monday.

Handy machinery which is being used for cutting grass is being replaced by the latest technology, he added.

According to detail, Chairman CDA  Aamir Ali Ahmed visited the department of sanitation, and department of environment yesterday. During his visit to department of environment he inspected 3 tankers, 12 tractors, 01 dumper, 3 Shezors, 01 excavator and one dozer.

Similarly the chairman inspected 3 buckets, 04 lifters, 07 compactors and other vehicles during his visit to the department of sanitation.

The Chairman devised special committee at the occasion to inspect the expense at the repairing and looking after of the vehicle. He directed to restore the machinery which is not in order, he added.=DNA

