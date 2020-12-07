Pak welcomes peace efforts in Gulf
Ansar Bhatti
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday welcomed the reported progress towards resolution of the rift in the Gulf region. The spokesman said, “We particularly appreciate Kuwait’s sincere efforts for helping to bridge differences and promoting reconciliation among the countries in the dispute’.
Pakistan hopes that enhanced confidence and understanding among these countries will foster durable peace and prosperity in the region.
