Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak welcomes peace efforts in Gulf

| December 7, 2020
download (4)

Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday welcomed the reported progress towards resolution of the rift in the Gulf region. The spokesman said, “We particularly appreciate Kuwait’s sincere efforts for helping to bridge differences and promoting reconciliation among the countries in the dispute’.

 

Pakistan hopes that enhanced confidence and understanding among these countries will foster durable peace and prosperity in the region.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture2

“CPEC is a transformational Project”, says Foreign Secretary

DNA ISLAMABAD, DEC 7  – “CPEC is a transformational project. There is a complete nationalRead More

Capture2

AIOU signs MoU with Hazara University for cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (DNA): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is exclusively focusing on raising theRead More

  • Pak welcomes peace efforts in Gulf

  • Pakistan in talks with China, Russia to get vaccines

  • Real Spirits of Uzbekistan’s Constitution

  • Pakistan values ties with Belarus

  • First Lady urges women to play their active role in society

  • Japanese ambassador pays tribute to polio workers

  • IHC dismisses plea challenging appointments of advisers, SAPMs

  • Home kits for corona testing will soon be available in Spain

    • Comments are Closed