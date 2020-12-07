AIOU signs MoU with Hazara University for cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (DNA): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is exclusively focusing on raising the quality standards in both academic and research fields through collaborating with national and international universities as well as expanding its network across the distant geographical regions of the country.

This was stated by Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU while addressing MOU signing ceremony between AIOU and Hazara University.

According to the MoU, both the universities will collaborate in teachers and students exchange program, joint academic and research projects as well other programs of mutual interest. Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, further, said that within the limited time period of two years, AIOU has raised the standards of quality education by incorporating the use of latest ICT and provided educational facilities to the distant regions of the country and specially to underprivileged segments of the society by expanding its regional network system. He extended support to Hazara university by providing access to utilize AIOU regional centers’ facilities.

While addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, AIOU said that his university is primarily focusing on collaborating with different universities to enhance quality of education by providing latest facilities to its students. He, further, said that it is a matter of great pride for Hazara university to sign MoU with AIOU which is a prestigious national institute of international recognition and fame specially in mass education.

This cooperation would be fruitful to the students of Hazara university in all respects. Dr Latif Gondal, Director, ORIC described the aims and objectives of the MoU. Both the Vice Chancellors signed MoU from their respective universities. Deans of all four faculties, Registrar and faculty members were present at the occasion. DNA

