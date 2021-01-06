Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak vs NZ: Kiwis top Test rankings after beating Green shirts

| January 6, 2021
New Zealand cricket team topped the world Test rankings after a series win against Pakistan.  They beat the Green shirts by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test match to seal the series 2-0.

It is the first time the Black caps risen to the top in Test rankings.  New Zealand is now ranked third in the World Test Championship table, behind Australia and India.

New Zealand has won six consecutive Test matches and have not lost a home series since March 2017.

Kane Williamson, the Kiwi captain, is the world’s top-ranked Test batsman while Neil Wagner and Tim Southee are ranked third and fourth in the bowling rankings.

