Belarus’ Lukashenko says only election can decide the future of his presidency

MINSK, January 6: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the question of his presidency can be decided only by means of elections, if some do not like to see him in the capacity of the head of state.

“I would like to see a calm and quiet country,” Lukashenko told an audience while visiting the Gorizont plant in Minsk.

“You surely wish the same. If you dislike your current president, only elections can resolve this issue. Only elections. I insist on this, however strongly some may dislike this,” the news agency BelTA quotes Lukashenko as saying.

He explained his decision to declare 2021 as Popular Unity Year.