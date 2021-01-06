FDA To Launch New Master Plan For Faisalabad On 23 March

Divisional Commissioner, Saqib Mannan, has announced that the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is finalizing the draft of a new master plan for Faisalabad that will be introduced on 23 March.

While addressing the local business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Mannan said that the last master plan of Faisalabad had been announced in 1988, and the new one will cover the development-related planning of Faisalabad for the next 20 years.

“At that time, the urban population was only a few lacs,” he said and added that the situation has been completely altered over the last five years and requires a new master plan.

The Divisional Commissioner further said that although the FDA will play an important role in drafting the master plan, he will ensure that it cooperates with the FCCI so that the proposals of the business community are also taken into consideration. Following this, he invited the President FCCI, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, to nominate members for this purpose.

Mannan admitted that while he is not fully aware of the issue of the revival of the toll-plaza at the center of the Pindi-Bhattian motorway, he is “ready to cooperate with the FCCI in order to facilitate the masses”.

In response to a query about the distribution of property tax, he stated that he was not at liberty to comment on the issue.

The official also apprised the community about the decision of the Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) to float tenders worth Rs. 1 billion during January, and invited suggestions for the improvement of the civic amenities in the city.

He added that the Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) will introduce seventeen new routes to upgrade the public transport system and to facilitate travelers.