Pak-Uzbek experts support Afghan reconciliation

DNA

ISLAMABAD: “Regional countries particularly Pakistan and Uzbekistan and larger international community should make all-out efforts that intra-Afghan peace process gets under way at the earliest and becomes a success. Peace and stability in Afghanistan is essential not only for Afghans but for the entire region of South and Central Asia.”

These views were expressed by Pakistan and Uzbek experts in a webinar titled “Cooperation between South and Central Asia on Peaceful Settlement of Conflict in Afghanistan”. The webinar was jointly organized by Eurasian Century Institute (ECI), Islamabad and Institute of Strategic and Regional Studies (ISRS) under the President of Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

The speakers noted that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have been among the countries hardest hit by lingering conflict in Afghanistan. They also noted that both the countries have also played notable roles in bringing Afghan warring factions to the negating table.

Speakers from Uzbek side included: Akramjon Nematov, First Deputy Director of ISRS, Manzura Khusnidnova from Analytical Center on International Relations, Akram Umarov, Lead Research Fellow at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy and Rustam Khurramove, also from ISRS. Pakistani speakers included Rana Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House, Brig. (r) Said Nazir, senior analyst, Tahir Khan, senior journalist and Irfan Shahzad Takalvi, Founding President of Eurasian Century Institute (ECI), Islamabad.

Participating academics noted that while peace process has been initiated, there are number of questions and obstacles in the way but the same can be countered with a positive regional approach and tackling the potential spoilers of peace. It was suggested that despite differences and divergences, common grounds and shared objectives should be focused first to move forward for desired goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan. The moot participants were unanimous that there must be no foreign interference in this process, from any county at all.

The webinar also noted with appreciation the efforts that Pakistan has made for deal between the US and Taliban as well for re-initiation of the intra-Afghan peace process. The event also highlighted specific initiatives of Uzbekistan for enhancing road and rail connectivity of Uzbekistan with the region, energy supplies as well as developmental and humanitarian assistance of Tashkent for Kabul. Uzbekistan was also noted as potential host of coming rounds of intra-Afghan talks. —