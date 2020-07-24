Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak desires further enhance defence collaboration with Italy: Minister

| July 24, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JUL 24: Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Italy meets Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak.=DNA PHOTO

ISLAMABAD, JUL 24 (DNA) – The Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Republic of Italy and wants to further enhance defence collaboration in different fields.

In a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese in Islamabad, the minister mentioned that exchanged military training can be mutually beneficial as being part of NATO the Italian armed forces have valuable military exposure while Pakistan’s armed forces, who are fighting the war on terror, have rich experience in counter-terrorism operations.

Pervez Khattak conveyed gratitude for facilitating the provision of military equipment to Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The defence minister further emphasized on the need to explore areas of cooperation in the field of joint defence production.

The minister informed that defence cooperation between Pakistan and Italy was established in the 60’s, and it has steadily increased over the past few years.

The broad domain of defence cooperation is governed by high-level visits, military training and procurement of defence equipment.

During the meeting, the latest security situation along the Pak-Afghan border and Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region also came under discussion.

The minister appreciated the role, contribution and sacrifices of Italy in Afghanistan.DNA

