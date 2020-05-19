Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PAF welcomes court orders for commencement of immediate refund to affectees of Fazaia Housing Scheme

| May 19, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 (DNA) – Directorate of Estate Projects, Air Headquarters, Pakistan Air Force welcomes the orders passed today by Honorable High Court of Sindh for commencement of immediate refund to the affectees of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi as per its insistence and persistent efforts.

Throughout the process, the Directorate of Estate Projects, Air Headquarters, PAF has made substantial efforts in securing the interest of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi affectees and would continue to remain involved until the completion of the refund process in the interest of General Public.=DNA

