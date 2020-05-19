7 soldiers embraced Shahadat in two separate incidents in Balochistan.
IED attack in Pir Ghaib, Mach, Balochistan late last night on FC vehicle returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty. Six soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) & a civilian driver embraced shahadat.
Shaheeds include
. Naib Subedar Ihsan Ullah Khan
. Naik Zubair Khan
. Naik Ijaz Ahmed
. Naik Maula Bux
. Naik Noor Muhammad
. Driver Abdul Jabbar
In an another incident, during exchange of fire with terrorists near Mand, Kech, Balochistan, Sepoy Imdad Ali embraced shahadat
