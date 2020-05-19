Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

7 soldiers embraced Shahadat in two separate incidents in Balochistan.

| May 19, 2020
b1fd77bf-f1e6-4054-9996-cab05d8a0800

IED attack in Pir Ghaib, Mach, Balochistan late last night on FC vehicle returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty. Six soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) & a civilian driver embraced shahadat.
Shaheeds include
. Naib Subedar Ihsan Ullah Khan
. Naik Zubair Khan
. Naik Ijaz Ahmed
. Naik Maula Bux
. Naik Noor Muhammad
. Driver Abdul Jabbar
In an another incident, during exchange of fire with terrorists near Mand, Kech, Balochistan, Sepoy Imdad Ali embraced shahadat

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

b1fd77bf-f1e6-4054-9996-cab05d8a0800

7 soldiers embraced Shahadat in two separate incidents in Balochistan.

IED attack in Pir Ghaib, Mach, Balochistan late last night on FC vehicle returning toRead More

Untitled-1 copy.jpgDDD

PAF welcomes court orders for commencement of immediate refund to affectees of Fazaia Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 (DNA) – Directorate of Estate Projects, Air Headquarters, Pakistan Air Force welcomesRead More

  • Joint Statement by the Special Representatives on Afghanistan Affairs of Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran

  • PM Khan to attend emergency session of World Economic Forum

  • Govt wants airports outsourced to meet international standards

  • Japanese envoy expresses condolences over loss of Pak Army Soldiers’ lives in Quetta

  • Pak-China relations-new heights

  • Rashid thanks Japan for its support

  • Payment of media dues: APNS dismayed over Govt’s indifference

  • Pakistani students rejoice with response letter from Chinese President

    • Comments are Closed