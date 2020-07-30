PAF AWARENESS MESSAGE ON THE EVE OF EID-UL-AZHA
31 July, 2020:- Directorate of Flight Safety, Pakistan Air Force has issued a public service message on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha as an awareness campaign for safe disposal of animal offals and remains. The message states that the carcasses and remains of sacrificial animals dumped near PAF Bases can attract a large number of big as well as small birds, making them a potential hazard to the PAF aircraft and aircrew, especially during take-off and landing. The birds strike can cause emergency situations, and damaging the aircraft as well as causing loss of precious lives and property on ground. The message also urges the people to pack the animal offal and leftovers in garbage bags and put them at the designated places. This short message is being communicated to general public through Radio and TV channels, print media, social media and cellular services.
