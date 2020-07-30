Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PAF AWARENESS MESSAGE ON THE EVE OF EID-UL-AZHA

| July 30, 2020
0
31 July, 2020:- Directorate of Flight Safety, Pakistan Air Force has issued a public service message on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha as an awareness campaign for safe disposal of animal offals and remains. The message states that the carcasses and remains of sacrificial animals dumped near PAF Bases can attract a large number of big as well as small birds, making them a potential hazard to the PAF aircraft and aircrew, especially during take-off and landing. The birds strike can cause emergency situations, and damaging the aircraft as well as causing loss of precious lives and property on ground. The message also urges the people to pack the animal offal and leftovers in garbage bags and put them at the designated places. This short message is being communicated to general public through Radio and TV channels, print media, social media and cellular services.
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Dr-Yasmin-Rashid-450x300

19 districts in Punjab become coronavirus-free: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that 19 districts in Punjab,Read More

300302_4102206_updates

IHC to hear govt’s plea seeking legal counsel for Kulbhushan on August 3

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday set August 3 as the dateRead More

  • PAF AWARENESS MESSAGE ON THE EVE OF EID-UL-AZHA

  • Pakistan against arms race in region, says FO spokesperson

  • Eid-ul Adha: Pakistanis rush to car cleaners to have sacrificial animals scrubbed down

  • Haleem Adil Shaikh thanks PM Khan for taking notice of Karachi’s plight

  • AMERICA PROVIDES AN ADDITIONAL 100 VENTILATORS TO PAKISTAN TO SUPPORT COVID-19 RECOVERY

  • CPEC-whole line of KH Havelian -Thakot stands completed: Report

  • MESSAGE FROM THE AUSTRALIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER ON EID-UL-ADHA

  • PNCA PLANNED TO CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY ONLINE

    • Comments are Closed