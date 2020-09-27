Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Azerbaijan declares martial law

| September 27, 2020
TTYT

Baku, Sept 27 : Azerbaijan on Sunday declared martial law and a curfew in capital Baku and several other cities, as fighting with Armenian rebel forces in Nagorny Karabakh claimed military and civilian casualties on both sides.

“Martial law will be introduced as of midnight as well as a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am,” in Baku, several other cities and districts that are close to the Karabakh frontline, presidency spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

TTYT

Abdullah Abdullah arrives tomorrow to discuss Afghan peace

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan, willRead More

TTYT

Azerbaijan declares martial law

Baku, Sept 27 : Azerbaijan on Sunday declared martial law and a curfew in capitalRead More

  • Pakistan condemns Armenia attack on Azerbaijan

  • China Int’l Culture Exchange Center donated masks 

  • Russia calls for early ceasefire between Azerbaijan, Armenia

  • Armenia biggest obstacle to peace: Turkey

  • Chairman HCNR of Afghanistan to visit Islamabad on Sept 28

  • Armenian forces blatantly violate ceasefire; kill innocent civilians

  • World Heart Day 2020-Go Red For Women

  • Imran Khan: Peace is within reach in Afghanistan

    • Comments are Closed