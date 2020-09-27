Azerbaijan declares martial law

Baku, Sept 27 : Azerbaijan on Sunday declared martial law and a curfew in capital Baku and several other cities, as fighting with Armenian rebel forces in Nagorny Karabakh claimed military and civilian casualties on both sides.

“Martial law will be introduced as of midnight as well as a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am,” in Baku, several other cities and districts that are close to the Karabakh frontline, presidency spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists.