Azerbaijan declares martial law
Baku, Sept 27 : Azerbaijan on Sunday declared martial law and a curfew in capital Baku and several other cities, as fighting with Armenian rebel forces in Nagorny Karabakh claimed military and civilian casualties on both sides.
“Martial law will be introduced as of midnight as well as a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am,” in Baku, several other cities and districts that are close to the Karabakh frontline, presidency spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists.
« NUML, Pak-Turk school sealed after virus cases (Previous News)
Related News
Abdullah Abdullah arrives tomorrow to discuss Afghan peace
Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan, willRead More
Azerbaijan declares martial law
Baku, Sept 27 : Azerbaijan on Sunday declared martial law and a curfew in capitalRead More
Comments are Closed