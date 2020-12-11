Norwegian soldiers on their way to Mali as part of peacekeeping operation MINUSMA

OSLO – A total of 70 new Norwegian aircraft soldiers and a C-130J Hercules transport aircraft are on their way to Mali to participate in the peacekeeping operation MINUSMA.

The transport aircraft will contribute to the transport of equipment, personnel, and medicines around the country, the Air Force’s Stine Barclay Gaasland wrote in a message to news bureau NTB.

This is the third time Norway has used transport aircraft in the country.

In addition, Norway operates the “Camp Bifrost” camp and has employees at the UN headquarters.

The transport aircraft will be in Mali until May 2021.