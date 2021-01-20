Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Non-resident Ambassador of Kosovo meets FM Qureshi

January 20, 2021
ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received the non-resident Ambassador of Kosovo to Pakistan, lirDugolli, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today.

The Foreign Minister, while welcoming the Ambassador, expressed satisfaction at the friendly relations between Pakistan and Kosovo. During the meeting, strengthening of bilateral relations in particular in the areas of trade, education and culture remained the focus of the discussion. The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Ambassador Dugolli thanked the Foreign Minister for receiving him and appreciated the solidarity and support extended by the Government and people of Pakistan to Kosovo. He conveyed his Government’s intention to enhance bilateral engagement at various levels. The Ambassador also apprised the Foreign Minister of Kosovo’s perspective on the situation in the region.

