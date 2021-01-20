COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison

DNA

RAWALPINDI, JAN 20: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Sialkot garrison. COAS was briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness.

COAS also interacted with garrison officers and men. COAS appreciated their professionalism and devotion to defend motherland in the face of multiple threats. COAS lauded them for their high morale and indomitable spirit.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.