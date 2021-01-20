Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison

| January 20, 2021
DNA 20-4

DNA

RAWALPINDI, JAN 20: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Sialkot garrison. COAS was briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness.

COAS also interacted with garrison officers and men. COAS appreciated their professionalism and devotion to defend motherland in the face of multiple threats. COAS lauded them for their high morale and indomitable spirit.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DNA 20-4

COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison

DNA RAWALPINDI, JAN 20: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited SialkotRead More

DNA 20-3

Non-resident Ambassador of Kosovo meets FM Qureshi

DNA ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received the non-resident AmbassadorRead More

  • Haleem Adil demands putting name of Murad in ECL

  • Australian HC calls on Interior Minister

  • PDM rally outside ECP a failed show: Firdous Ashiq

  • AJK President launches legal think-tank; calls for effective policing

  • Rights activists urge govt to take measures to end cruelties against animals

  • CCP to conclude first round of hearings in sugar cartelization case by next week

  • FM Qureshi, EU ambassadors exchange views on areas of mutual interest

  • Pakistan greatly values its relations with Libya, says President Alvi

    • Comments are Closed