COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison
DNA
RAWALPINDI, JAN 20: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Sialkot garrison. COAS was briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness.
COAS also interacted with garrison officers and men. COAS appreciated their professionalism and devotion to defend motherland in the face of multiple threats. COAS lauded them for their high morale and indomitable spirit.
Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.
« Non-resident Ambassador of Kosovo meets FM Qureshi (Previous News)
Related News
COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison
DNA RAWALPINDI, JAN 20: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited SialkotRead More
Non-resident Ambassador of Kosovo meets FM Qureshi
DNA ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received the non-resident AmbassadorRead More
Comments are Closed