Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

No one listening to families of slain miners: Siraj-ul-Haq

| January 8, 2021
DNA 8-4

QUETTA, JAN 08 (DNA) – Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday has said that no one is listening to the bereaved families of the miners, who were shot dead in Machh area of Kachhi district on Sunday.

Addressing a rally, the JI chief said that Islamabad is the ‘graveyard’ of ‘apathetic’ leaders. Imran Khan is not capable of holding office of prime minister, he criticized. Siraj-ul-Haq further said that incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be considered as ‘murderers’ till the arrest of actual suspects. =DNA

 =========================== 

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DNA 8-4

Saudi Arabia to allow all Intl flights from March 31

DNA RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has decided to lift the temporary travel ban and resume allRead More

00

Improve your immune system this winter by drinking kinnow juice

Winter this year will reportedly be longer and more severe, reports have suggested, which isRead More

  • Signal, Telegram see demand spike as new WhatsApp privacy policy stirs debate

  • No one listening to families of slain miners: Siraj-ul-Haq

  • Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood Zindabad, says Ertugrul actor Celal Ali

  • PM Khan used blackmail word for those doing politics: minister

  • Nawaz tells PML-N members to join Hazara protests

  • CAA directed to share info about passengers thru websites, airline counters

  • PSL 6 schedule announced; Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to open 2021 edition

  • Three foreign scholarships’ deadline is near: HEC

    • Comments are Closed