No one listening to families of slain miners: Siraj-ul-Haq

QUETTA, JAN 08 (DNA) – Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday has said that no one is listening to the bereaved families of the miners, who were shot dead in Machh area of Kachhi district on Sunday.

Addressing a rally, the JI chief said that Islamabad is the ‘graveyard’ of ‘apathetic’ leaders. Imran Khan is not capable of holding office of prime minister, he criticized. Siraj-ul-Haq further said that incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be considered as ‘murderers’ till the arrest of actual suspects. =DNA

