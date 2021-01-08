No one listening to families of slain miners: Siraj-ul-Haq
QUETTA, JAN 08 (DNA) – Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday has said that no one is listening to the bereaved families of the miners, who were shot dead in Machh area of Kachhi district on Sunday.
Addressing a rally, the JI chief said that Islamabad is the ‘graveyard’ of ‘apathetic’ leaders. Imran Khan is not capable of holding office of prime minister, he criticized. Siraj-ul-Haq further said that incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be considered as ‘murderers’ till the arrest of actual suspects. =DNA
===========================
Related News
Saudi Arabia to allow all Intl flights from March 31
DNA RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has decided to lift the temporary travel ban and resume allRead More
Improve your immune system this winter by drinking kinnow juice
Winter this year will reportedly be longer and more severe, reports have suggested, which isRead More
Comments are Closed