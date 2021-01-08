Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood Zindabad, says Ertugrul actor Celal Ali

Ertugrul actor Celal Ali, who plays Abdul Rahman Alp in the world famous TV series, recently tweeted good wishes for the people of Pakistan from Turkey.

In his latest Instagram post, Celal Ali offers his greetings to the people of Pakistan, referring to himself as “Pakistan’s old brother who has come with the crescent and the star”.

Ali is part of the Ertugrul team that is in Pakistan to discuss a joint Pakistan-Turkey drama serial with senior government officials.

In a message for the “people of the brotherly crescent country” Celal said that the people of Turkey were standing with Pakistanis and were not only offering them greetings but also praying for them.