Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood Zindabad, says Ertugrul actor Celal Ali

| January 8, 2021
00

Ertugrul actor  Celal Ali, who plays Abdul Rahman Alp in the world famous TV series, recently tweeted good wishes for the people of Pakistan from Turkey.

In his latest Instagram post, Celal Ali offers his greetings to the people of Pakistan, referring to himself as “Pakistan’s old brother who has come with the crescent and the star”.

Ali is part of the Ertugrul team that is in Pakistan to discuss a joint Pakistan-Turkey drama serial  with senior government officials.

In a message for the “people of the brotherly crescent country” Celal said that the people of Turkey were standing with Pakistanis and were not only offering them greetings but also praying for them.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DNA 8-4

Saudi Arabia to allow all Intl flights from March 31

DNA RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has decided to lift the temporary travel ban and resume allRead More

00

Improve your immune system this winter by drinking kinnow juice

Winter this year will reportedly be longer and more severe, reports have suggested, which isRead More

  • Signal, Telegram see demand spike as new WhatsApp privacy policy stirs debate

  • No one listening to families of slain miners: Siraj-ul-Haq

  • Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood Zindabad, says Ertugrul actor Celal Ali

  • PM Khan used blackmail word for those doing politics: minister

  • Nawaz tells PML-N members to join Hazara protests

  • CAA directed to share info about passengers thru websites, airline counters

  • PSL 6 schedule announced; Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to open 2021 edition

  • Three foreign scholarships’ deadline is near: HEC

    • Comments are Closed