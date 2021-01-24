Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

No one has courage to table no-confidence move against PM Khan: Fawad

| January 24, 2021
ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that opposition parties don’t have any plan or strategy against the incumbent government.

In a Twitter post, Fawad said that the opposition is now thinking about no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan after facing humiliation on its resignation plan.

No one has the courage to bring a no-confidence motion against the premier, he asserted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fault lines have emerged within the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as the parties divided over whether to bring an in-house change via no-confidence motion or build pressure outside.

