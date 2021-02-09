Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

New Zealand suspends ties with Myanmar ; to ban visits from military leaders

| February 9, 2021
New-Zealands-Ardern-vows-750x369

WELLINGTON : New Zealand is suspending all high-level contact with Myanmar and imposing a travel ban on its military leaders following last week’s coup, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.

New Zealand will also ensure its aid programme will not include projects that are delivered with, or benefit, the military government, Ardern told a news conference.

“Our strong message is we will do what we can from here in New Zealand and one of things we will do is suspend that high level dialogue…and make sure any funding we put into Myanmar does not in any way support the military regime,” Ardern said.

New Zealand’s aid programme was worth about NZ$42 million ($30 million) between 2018 and 2021, she said.

New Zealand does not recognise the legitimacy of the military-led government and called on the military to immediately release all detained political leaders and restore civilian rule, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a separate statement.

Mahuta said the government has also agreed to implement a travel ban, to be formalised in the coming week, on Myanmar’s military leaders.

Myanmar’s military leader has vowed to hold a new election and hand power to the winner, seeking to calm mounting protests against the coup that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government.

($1 = 1.3797 New Zealand dollars)

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

5ed7551b-7a25-4928-86eb-dc3b056b3ec8

UN security council ‘to discuss Somalia crisis’

The UN Security Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss Somalia’s political uncertainty. Somalia’s oppositionRead More

New-Zealands-Ardern-vows-750x369

New Zealand suspends ties with Myanmar ; to ban visits from military leaders

WELLINGTON : New Zealand is suspending all high-level contact with Myanmar and imposing a travelRead More

  • Greece extends ban on int’l, domestic flights

  • Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 20 deaths within 24 hours

  • China lauds Pak remarks about Xinjiang

  • South Africa suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

  • Turkish foreign minister to begin Gulf tour Tuesday

  • US returning to UN Human Rights Council as observer

  • Azerbaijan has rich heritage: Wendy Morton

  • World’s largest battery will be installed in Australia

    • Comments are Closed