South Africa’s Test squad travels back home after 2-0 defeat

| February 9, 2021
Rawalpindi : South Africa’s Test squad has traveled back home after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the two-match series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) thanked the Test side for visiting Pakistan and wished for a safe journey back home.

Meanwhile, members of the Test squad who will be part of the Proteas’ T20I squad have joined the team in Lahore.

Note, Pakistan defeated South Africa by 2-0 in the Test series whereas both sides will now lock horns in the three-match T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium.

 

