UN security council ‘to discuss Somalia crisis’

The UN Security Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss Somalia’s political uncertainty.

Somalia’s opposition has vowed not to recognise President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo whose term ended on Monday.

It remains unclear when elections will be held.

Talks between the federal government and regional states on how to proceed with elections collapsed on 5 February.

To avoid a power vacuum, a parliamentary resolution passed last year allows the president and parliament to remain in office until successors are elected.

The UN had called for dialogue among Somali leaders.

The country had already missed a deadline to hold parliamentary elections in December 2020 because of persistent disputes between the federal government and some regional administrations.