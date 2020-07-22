Negotiations with Japanese Special Representative for Afghanistan

On July 21, 2020, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev held online talks with Special Representative of Japan for Afghanistan, Katsuhito Takahashi.

During the conversation, the sides discussed Uzbekistan and Japan’s efforts on peaceful settlement of the Afghan crisis and launch direct intra-Afghan talks as soon as possible.

The Japanese side highly appreciated Uzbekistan’s policy to peacefully resolve the long-standing Afghan crisis and integrate the country into the regional political and economic process.

Taking into account the high authority and role of Uzbekistan in promoting peaceful intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as in economic dimension, Katsuhito Takahashi suggested creating Japan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan trilateral format of consultations.

Views were also exchanged on the priority areas of Uzbekistan – Japan interaction in reconstruction of Afghanistan’s national economy, implementation of various infrastructure projects in the country.