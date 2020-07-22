Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan’s recoveries from COVID-19 top 210,400

| July 22, 2020
COVID-19-vaccine-2

ISLAMABAD, JULY 22 (DNA) – The country reported 1,332 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 267,428 and fatalities to 5,677.

1,332 new cases were detected after 18,331 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. 51,283 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 210,468 patients have recuperated from the disease. 17,76,882 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

114,104 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 90,816 in Punjab, 32,523 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,469 in Balochistan, 14,701 in Islamabad, 1,878 Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,937 in Azad Kashmir. 18,331 corona tests were carried out during this period.

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.6 million while the deaths have topped to more than 6,09,000. The total number of cases stood at 1,46,55,405 while the fatalities rose to 6,09,198.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 38,25,153 and 1,40,957, respectively. Brazil came in second place with 2,118,646 infections and 80,120 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (11,55,191) and is followed by Russia (7,76,212), South Africa (3,73,628), Peru (3,53,590), Mexico (3,49,396), Chile (3,30,930), the UK (2,96,944), Iran (2,76,202), Pakistan (2,65,083), Spain (2,64,836), Saudi Arabia (2,53,349), Italy (2,44,624), Turkey (2,20,572), France (2,14,023), Bangladesh (2,07,453), Colombia (2,04,005), Germany (2,03,325), Argentina (1,30,774), Canada (1,12,936) and Qatar (1,07,037). = DNA

