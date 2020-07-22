Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993

July 22, 2020
0

Actor Atiqa Odho just took her fans back to the 1993 set of her hit drama serial Nijjat. Taking to Instagram, she said: “Great times and happy memories making this iconic serial which still has a lot to say on social issues.”

The drama serial was directed by Saira Kazmi and starred Odho, Naumaan Ijaz, Marina Khan, Huma Nawab and Sajjid Hasan. It was written by Asghar Nadeem and aired on PTV in 1993.

