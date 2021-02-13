Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Nawaz, Usman claim two but South Africa remain on top

| February 13, 2021
00

OUT! A deserving wicket for Mohammad Nawaz who dismissed Pite van Biljon who went back to the pavilion after scoring handy 42.

South Africa 105-4 (12.3 overs)

OUT! Finally some relief for Pakistan team but it might be toot late as Reeza Hendricks departs after scoring 42.

South Africa 98-3 (11.1 overs)

A Pakistan cricket team fan believes that the team management is not doing justice by not giving a chance to top domestic performers.

At the end of the powerplay, South Africa are 46-2

OUT! Another wicket for Shaheen Shah Afridi as JJ Smuts, who went back to the pavilion after scoring seven.

South Africa 21-2 (2.2 overs)

OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi draws first blood as South Africa’s opener Janemman Malan went back to the pavilion after scoring just four.

South Africa 4-1 (0.2 overs)

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Nawaz, Usman claim two but South Africa remain on top

OUT! A deserving wicket for Mohammad Nawaz who dismissed Pite van Biljon who went back toRead More

00

South Africa elect to bowl first in second Pakistan T20I

LAHORE – The visitors are going in with as many as three changes in theRead More

  • Pakistan eye series triumph as Proteas look to bounce back today

  • Shadab Khan ‘confident’ of Islamabad United’s chances in PSL 2021

  • Skipper Babar Azam praises Mohammad Rizwan ‘The Match Winner’

  • PSL 6: PCB may announce ticket prices, online booking from tomorrow

  • David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League

  • 20% Spectators to be allowed in Stadiums for PSL 2021 group matches

  • PSL 2021 tickets will be sold online only: PCB

  • South Africa’s Test squad travels back home after 2-0 defeat

    • Comments are Closed