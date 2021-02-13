Nawaz, Usman claim two but South Africa remain on top

OUT! A deserving wicket for Mohammad Nawaz who dismissed Pite van Biljon who went back to the pavilion after scoring handy 42.

South Africa 105-4 (12.3 overs)

OUT! Finally some relief for Pakistan team but it might be toot late as Reeza Hendricks departs after scoring 42.

South Africa 98-3 (11.1 overs)

A Pakistan cricket team fan believes that the team management is not doing justice by not giving a chance to top domestic performers.

At the end of the powerplay, South Africa are 46-2

OUT! Another wicket for Shaheen Shah Afridi as JJ Smuts, who went back to the pavilion after scoring seven.

South Africa 21-2 (2.2 overs)

OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi draws first blood as South Africa’s opener Janemman Malan went back to the pavilion after scoring just four.

South Africa 4-1 (0.2 overs)