Naval chief calls on Commander Turkish fleet

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (DNA): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad

Khan Niazi, during his official visit to Turkey, called on Commander

Turkish Fleet Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu at Fleet Headquarters, Golcuk

and visited Naval Shipyards.

Upon arrival at Turkish Fleet Headquarters Golcuk Naval Base, the Naval

Chief was received by Commander Turkish Fleet, Admiral Ercument

Tatlioglu, said a Pakistan Navy press release received here on Saturday.

The Admiral was given comprehensive briefing regarding Turkish Fleet

Command.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also called on Golcuk Naval Shipyard

Commander, Rear Admiral (LH) Mustafa Saygili and Istanbul Naval Shipyard

Commander, Rear Admiral (LH) Erdinc Yetkin separately and visited both

the Shipyards where he was briefed about under construction Pakistan

Navy Milgem projects.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff called on CEO ASFAT, Esad AKGUN and was

apprised about developing capabilities and capacities of military

factories and shipyards.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further

enhance and expand Naval collaboration and defence ties between the two

countries in general and both Navies in particular. DNA

