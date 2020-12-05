Naval chief calls on Commander Turkish fleet
ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (DNA): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad
Khan Niazi, during his official visit to Turkey, called on Commander
Turkish Fleet Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu at Fleet Headquarters, Golcuk
and visited Naval Shipyards.
Upon arrival at Turkish Fleet Headquarters Golcuk Naval Base, the Naval
Chief was received by Commander Turkish Fleet, Admiral Ercument
Tatlioglu, said a Pakistan Navy press release received here on Saturday.
The Admiral was given comprehensive briefing regarding Turkish Fleet
Command.
Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also called on Golcuk Naval Shipyard
Commander, Rear Admiral (LH) Mustafa Saygili and Istanbul Naval Shipyard
Commander, Rear Admiral (LH) Erdinc Yetkin separately and visited both
the Shipyards where he was briefed about under construction Pakistan
Navy Milgem projects.
Later, Chief of the Naval Staff called on CEO ASFAT, Esad AKGUN and was
apprised about developing capabilities and capacities of military
factories and shipyards.
It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further
enhance and expand Naval collaboration and defence ties between the two
countries in general and both Navies in particular. DNA
