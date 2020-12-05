29,690 fine tickets issued for not fastening seat belt during drive
ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (DNA): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 12,573
fine tickets to road users for using mobile phones during drive and
29,690 other motorists for not fastening seat belts, a police spokesman
said.
Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad
Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that special campaign is underway to
check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of
Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are performing duties at main roads of
the city and taking action against the violators.
During the ongoing year, the police spokesman said that action was taken
against 29,690 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive and
12,573 motorists for using mobile during drive. The SSP (Traffic)
Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary
traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow
rules.
He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation
on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and
demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation
tickets to the road users. He said that it has been directed to adopt
decent attitude with road users and ensure implementation on policy of
`Phele Salam-Phir Kalam’.
The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP is also ensuring action against those
violating traffic rules including one-wheelers, wrong parking and those
driving bikes without silencers. The force issues traffic violation
tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road
environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, he
maintained. DNA
