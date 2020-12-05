29,690 fine tickets issued for not fastening seat belt during drive

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (DNA): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 12,573

fine tickets to road users for using mobile phones during drive and

29,690 other motorists for not fastening seat belts, a police spokesman

said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad

Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that special campaign is underway to

check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of

Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are performing duties at main roads of

the city and taking action against the violators.

During the ongoing year, the police spokesman said that action was taken

against 29,690 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive and

12,573 motorists for using mobile during drive. The SSP (Traffic)

Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary

traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow

rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation

on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and

demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation

tickets to the road users. He said that it has been directed to adopt

decent attitude with road users and ensure implementation on policy of

`Phele Salam-Phir Kalam’.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP is also ensuring action against those

violating traffic rules including one-wheelers, wrong parking and those

driving bikes without silencers. The force issues traffic violation

tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road

environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, he

maintained. DNA

========