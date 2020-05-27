Ministry of Health reports new cases of coronavirus infection

Tashkent, Uzbekistan , MAY 27 — As of 10:00 on 26 May 2020, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan reached 3261, growing by 46.

In our country at the moment, 2,607 citizens have completely recovered from coronavirus infection.

Currently, 641 patients are being treated in Uzbekistan. Among them, 2 people have a serious condition, and 1 has an extremely serious condition.