‘COAS Bajwa asked JUI-F to call off Azadi March, stop opposing action against Nawaz’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had invited the JUI-F delegation for a meeting wherein he insisted that the party ‘calls off the Azadi March’ held against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Haideri revealed that not only the army chief asked them to abort the anti-government protest, but he also urged them not to ‘ interfere in what we [establishment] are doing with Nawaz Sharif’.

In Oct, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman led thousands of anti-government protesters in the name of Azadi March to Islamabad in a bid to oust prime minister Imran Khan, though the disruption fell short of what organizers had planned. Thousands of supporters reached the capital Islamabad on Oct. 31, holding a two-week sit-in on the city’s main highway.

Later, Fazlur Rehman has said that he called off his anti-government Azadi March after being assured that a ‘change’ will take place in December. He went on to say that he was told that if he ends the sit-in, the general elections would be held in the next three months.

Earlier, the military spokesperson, Major Gen Babar Iftikhar, told a news channel about two meetings between army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair.

The discussion during these meetings revolved around Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, the spokesperson had claimed.

However, Zubair admitted to meeting the army chief in a personal capacity. He rejected the impression that any relief was sought for the Sharifs in those meetings.

Before this, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed revealed that a delegation of parliamentary leaders met Gen Bajwa at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

He made this claim a day after the opposition’s all-parties conference where they announced the formation of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance against the government and called for an end to the interference of the military establishment in politics.