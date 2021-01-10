WHO map rejects Modi’s claim on Jammu and Kashmir

GENEVA, Jan 10 (DNA): The World Health Organization (WHO) has shown

Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh as a separate entity from India,

rejecting Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s claims on the territory.

The WHO in a colour-coded world map posted on its official website

depicts India in blue colou, while Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh is

marked with gray colour.

India’s English newspaper ‘Times of India’ while commenting on the map

confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir along with Ladakh has been shown in

gray, while India is seen in a different blue color. Aksai Chin is also

shown in gray color, with blue stripes on it.

The newspaper, quoting an India-based IT consultant Pankaj, who lives in

London, said, he was surprised to see Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with

another colour. “China can get behind all this, because it gives thick

funding to the WHO,” the newspaper tried to downplay the impact while

ignoring the UN-acknowledged disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir

Ahmed Dar has hailed the World Health Organization for showing Jammu

Kashmir including Ladakh a separate entity from India, as against

Narendra Modi government’s claim.

The world map on WHO website shows India and Jammu Kashmir as separate

entities which according to WHO spokesman is as per the guidelines

provided by the United Nations.

While discarding the objection by India as unrealistic, he urged the

United Nations to take concrete steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

“This map shows that the world accepts the new map provided by Islamic

Republic of Pakistan and this kind of realistic approach by the United

Nations will help in building a peaceful, secure and prosperous world

which has been threatened by neo-expansionist countries like India and

Israel,” he added.

As a next step, he said, the UN needs to implement its resolutions to

ascertain the wishes of Kashmiri people about their political future.