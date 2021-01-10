WHO map rejects Modi’s claim on Jammu and Kashmir
GENEVA, Jan 10 (DNA): The World Health Organization (WHO) has shown
Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh as a separate entity from India,
rejecting Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s claims on the territory.
The WHO in a colour-coded world map posted on its official website
depicts India in blue colou, while Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh is
marked with gray colour.
India’s English newspaper ‘Times of India’ while commenting on the map
confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir along with Ladakh has been shown in
gray, while India is seen in a different blue color. Aksai Chin is also
shown in gray color, with blue stripes on it.
The newspaper, quoting an India-based IT consultant Pankaj, who lives in
London, said, he was surprised to see Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with
another colour. “China can get behind all this, because it gives thick
funding to the WHO,” the newspaper tried to downplay the impact while
ignoring the UN-acknowledged disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir
Ahmed Dar has hailed the World Health Organization for showing Jammu
Kashmir including Ladakh a separate entity from India, as against
Narendra Modi government’s claim.
The world map on WHO website shows India and Jammu Kashmir as separate
entities which according to WHO spokesman is as per the guidelines
provided by the United Nations.
While discarding the objection by India as unrealistic, he urged the
United Nations to take concrete steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute.
“This map shows that the world accepts the new map provided by Islamic
Republic of Pakistan and this kind of realistic approach by the United
Nations will help in building a peaceful, secure and prosperous world
which has been threatened by neo-expansionist countries like India and
Israel,” he added.
As a next step, he said, the UN needs to implement its resolutions to
ascertain the wishes of Kashmiri people about their political future.
