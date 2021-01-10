Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili arriving Islamabad tomorrow

| January 10, 2021
DNA 10-6

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (DNA): An Afghan delegation led by Hezb-e-Wahdat-e
Islami Ustad Karim Khalili is arriving Islamabad tomorrow on a three-day
visit to Pakistan.

Foreign Office in a statement on Sunday said during the visit, Ustad
Karim Khalili will call on the Prime Minister and hold meetings with
Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries.

The visit of Ustad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan s ongoing policy to
reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common
understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people
linkages.

Pakistan s fraternal ties with Afghanistan are rooted deep in shared
history, faith, culture, values and traditions.

Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity
of the Afghan people.

Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based
and comprehensive political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan
through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

