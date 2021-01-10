Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili arriving Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (DNA): An Afghan delegation led by Hezb-e-Wahdat-e

Islami Ustad Karim Khalili is arriving Islamabad tomorrow on a three-day

visit to Pakistan.

Foreign Office in a statement on Sunday said during the visit, Ustad

Karim Khalili will call on the Prime Minister and hold meetings with

Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries.

The visit of Ustad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan s ongoing policy to

reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common

understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people

linkages.

Pakistan s fraternal ties with Afghanistan are rooted deep in shared

history, faith, culture, values and traditions.

Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity

of the Afghan people.

Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based

and comprehensive political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan

through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

